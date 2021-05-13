Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.58. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $31.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

