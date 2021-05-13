Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.
VMO stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
