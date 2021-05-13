-$0.15 EPS Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.10). Codexis reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDXS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $494,200.00. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $755,200. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $29.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34.

Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

