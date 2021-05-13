Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €72.96 ($85.83).

BNR stock opened at €73.32 ($86.26) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €74.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.84.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

