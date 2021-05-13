Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €72.96 ($85.83).

BNR stock opened at €73.32 ($86.26) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €74.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.84.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

