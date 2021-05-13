Insider Buying: Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Purchases 65,500 Shares of Stock

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) Director Alexander David Birkett bought 65,500 shares of Amarillo Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,391,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$389,519.76.

Alexander David Birkett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Alexander David Birkett purchased 47,500 shares of Amarillo Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$12,825.00.

AGC opened at C$0.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$106.98 million and a P/E ratio of -18.67. Amarillo Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.18 and a 12 month high of C$0.42. The company has a current ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 35.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29.

Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Amarillo Gold

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 65,175 hectares of exploration permits; and 3 mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,552 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

