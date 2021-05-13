Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.26 million.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Groupon has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.58.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Groupon will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

