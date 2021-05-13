Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

VPG stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.22 million, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VPG shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

