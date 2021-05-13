Terry Gohl Purchases 7,000 Shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) CEO Terry Gohl acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $50,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,491.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:HZN opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. Horizon Global Co. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $11.78.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $175.86 million during the quarter. Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 4,042.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Horizon Global by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Horizon Global by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

