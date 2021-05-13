Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 1,394 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,461 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,997 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $83.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.66.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

