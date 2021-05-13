Symmetry Partners LLC Buys New Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,006.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719.

NYSE:PINS opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of -89.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.16. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.