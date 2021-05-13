DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 48.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111,901 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $16,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at $261,726.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DTE. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.13.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $138.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.21 and a 200-day moving average of $127.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $92.39 and a twelve month high of $145.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

