Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Stock Position Lifted by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 115.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intelligent Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,116,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Intelligent Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Intelligent Systems by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems in the first quarter worth $839,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after buying an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research note on Sunday, February 7th.

Shares of Intelligent Systems stock opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $54.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.63 million, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 24.36%.

Intelligent Systems Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

