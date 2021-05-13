Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $276,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 752,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 314,643 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 68,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. 29.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

FSK opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

