zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €265.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. zooplus has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €221.86 ($261.01).

Shares of ZO1 opened at €221.60 ($260.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20. zooplus has a twelve month low of €123.40 ($145.18) and a twelve month high of €274.80 ($323.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of €251.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of €195.33.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

