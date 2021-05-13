Rackspace Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 7,839 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,231% compared to the typical daily volume of 181 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,720,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,071,000 after buying an additional 875,863 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,434,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 966.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after buying an additional 1,477,101 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RXT. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

