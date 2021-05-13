Susquehanna Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $90.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.89% from the company’s current price.

LITE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.35.

LITE stock opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.61 and its 200-day moving average is $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

