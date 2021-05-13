SVB Leerink Reiterates Buy Rating for Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADMS. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $220.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. Equities analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos purchased 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $30,233.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,412 shares during the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

