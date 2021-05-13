Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak bought 13,967 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,963. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.