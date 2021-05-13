LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LXS. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.20 ($79.06).

ETR:LXS opened at €61.62 ($72.49) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €62.79 and a 200 day moving average of €60.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 1-year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

