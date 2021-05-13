General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.19.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $186.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.57. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.11 and a twelve month high of $197.51. The firm has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

