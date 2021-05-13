Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $219.90 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $194.03 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.52.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

