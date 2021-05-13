Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

GS stock opened at $354.40 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $376.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

