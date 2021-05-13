Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $59.61 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

