Traders Buy Large Volume of eGain Call Options (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,329 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,506% compared to the typical volume of 51 call options.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in eGain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in eGain by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in eGain by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in eGain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in eGain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $10.26 on Thursday. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.62 million, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGAN shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

