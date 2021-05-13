XinFin Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.28 Million (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. XinFin Network has a total market cap of $967.30 million and approximately $7.28 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One XinFin Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0789 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $769.78 or 0.01561484 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XDC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,665,567,900 coins and its circulating supply is 12,265,567,900 coins. XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

