American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price target reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $12.82 on Thursday. American Well has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Well will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $72,381.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 726,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,145.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,924,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,375 shares in the company, valued at $30,985,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 538,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,701,702.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in American Well by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,376,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

