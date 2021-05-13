Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 109.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATRA. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

ATRA stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,640 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $38,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,741.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $25,675.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $186,037 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

