First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

FHB stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. First Hawaiian’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,589 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,349,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,710,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,949,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,709,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,896,000 after acquiring an additional 78,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,841,000 after acquiring an additional 76,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

