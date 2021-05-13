NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.31.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $133.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $210.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

