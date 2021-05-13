Morgan Stanley Raises Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target to $47.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,825,414.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,294,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $15,352,558.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 557,057 shares of company stock worth $20,733,052. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,625 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,968,000 after buying an additional 2,555,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sonos by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after buying an additional 2,591,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after buying an additional 2,113,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sonos by 1,024.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after buying an additional 1,907,195 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

