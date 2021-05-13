CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Raised to $27.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.42.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,101,000 after purchasing an additional 392,768 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 505,773 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 54,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

