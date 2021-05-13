Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

NYSE:GEL opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.81. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $521.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Garland G. Gaspard purchased 4,180 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,556,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,961,000 after purchasing an additional 806,854 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,488,000 after purchasing an additional 415,271 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth $906,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,587,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,960,000 after purchasing an additional 141,182 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth $630,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.