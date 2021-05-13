Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture stock opened at $279.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.47. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $174.94 and a 52-week high of $294.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

