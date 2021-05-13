MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. FMR LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MarketAxess by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in MarketAxess by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in MarketAxess by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.67.

Shares of MKTX opened at $444.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.98. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,250 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

