ELYSIA (EL) Trading 23% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ELYSIA has traded down 23% against the dollar. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $36.69 million and $3.64 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELYSIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00084695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00018867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.36 or 0.01108866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00068428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00111259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00061001 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,784,021,222 coins. ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ELYSIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELYSIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.