RMPL (RMPL) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last Week

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. In the last seven days, RMPL has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One RMPL coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002314 BTC on major exchanges. RMPL has a market cap of $960,370.10 and approximately $8,766.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RMPL Profile

RMPL (RMPL) is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 1,002,394 coins and its circulating supply is 836,075 coins. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io . RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

Buying and Selling RMPL

