Fountain (FTN) Price Tops $0.0103 on Exchanges

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. Fountain has a market capitalization of $911,015.27 and $4,757.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fountain coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fountain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00084695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00018867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.36 or 0.01108866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00068428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00111259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00061001 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain (FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.