Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Get Coupang alerts:

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16. Coupang has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $69.00.

In related news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lydia Jett purchased 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $1,887,288,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $1,088,366,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $41,508,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $38,532,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $31,710,000.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.