Radix (EXRD) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Radix has a total market capitalization of $95.88 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Radix has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00084969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.93 or 0.01093213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00068749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00111113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00060642 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EXRDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.