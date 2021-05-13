NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NLOK stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $25.24.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

