Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $179.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXPE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.41.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $161.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.84. Expedia Group has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $1,549,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $412,311,000 after purchasing an additional 99,332 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

