Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) to Issue $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.505 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of FTS opened at C$54.86 on Thursday. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.97 and a 52-week high of C$56.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.75 billion and a PE ratio of 20.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.25.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.