Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend by 81.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Heartland Financial USA has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

HTLF stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.83. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Hylen acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

