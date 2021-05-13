MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

NYSE MMD opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 9,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $211,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yie-Hsin Hung acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $247,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $247,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.