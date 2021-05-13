American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

American States Water has increased its dividend by 28.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. American States Water has a dividend payout ratio of 55.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American States Water to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $76.97 on Thursday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American States Water stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

