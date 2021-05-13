Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 32 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $811.79 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $501.13 and a 1-year high of $893.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $804.25 and a 200-day moving average of $768.45. The firm has a market cap of $96.13 billion, a PE ratio of 92.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $512,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 495 shares in the company, valued at $387,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $36,032,921. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.