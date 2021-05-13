Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $13,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after buying an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,134,000 after buying an additional 613,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,162,000 after buying an additional 278,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.15.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $134.37 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $57.26 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

