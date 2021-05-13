US Bancorp DE Buys 7,517 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Snap by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after buying an additional 72,934 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Snap by 345.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 12.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, LifePro Asset Management grew its position in shares of Snap by 12.4% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 329,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,375 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $141,216.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,272.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,083,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,473,025 shares of company stock worth $88,297,707.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $51.56 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of -68.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.84.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

