Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Mimecast presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 192.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72. Mimecast has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 990,417 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $753,550.00. Insiders have sold 173,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mimecast by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after purchasing an additional 642,278 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 53.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after buying an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at $32,595,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at $14,210,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mimecast by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,472,000 after buying an additional 210,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

