Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 20.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,418 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,708 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,803 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 5,484,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $99,768,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,073 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,235.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KDP stock opened at $35.43 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

